Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Gary W. Cousins


1944 - 2019
Gary W. Cousins Obituary
Gary W. Cousins, age 75, of Reynoldsville, Pa., died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on August 7, 1944, in Meadville, Pa., he was the son of the late Richard W. and Alice E. (Fiscus) Cousins.
On June 12, 1971, he married Alice (Yoder) Cousins. She survives.
He retired from Pace Precision Products as a journeyman tool and die maker after 40 years of service.
Gary was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was very fond of his coonhounds. He enjoyed antique tractors and woodworking. He also crafted knives and made muzzle loader rifles. Above all, he loved his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Erica Curtis and her husband, Kevin, of Baltimore, Md., and Melissa Nasuti and her husband Craig of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Marylee Fezell and her husband, Don, of DuBois, Pa., and Mimi Thompson and her husband, Robert, of Springboro, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Ellie, Owen and Ethan Nasuti.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating.
Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Sharon, Pa.
Memorials may be made to Lakeside United Methodist Church, 420 First Street, DuBois, PA 15801, and/or at www.alz.org, and/or a .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
