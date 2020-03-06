Home

Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Gene Painter
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
Gene W. Painter


1950 - 2020
Gene W. Painter Obituary
Gene W. Painter, 70, of Glen Campbell, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born February 19, 1950, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Mary C. (Stamler) and Theodore W. Painter.
He is survived by his wife Martha I. (Gourley) Painter; two children, son Ken Painter (Shannon) of Glen Campbell and daughter Tammy Painter (Justin Schimizzi) of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Mya and Devin Painter; a sister, Deborah McAfoos; and several brother and sister in-law's and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Chad Painter, and brother-in-laws William McAfoos, Ronald Gourley, and Thomas Gourley.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday March 8, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Clint Phillips officiating.
Interment will be in Pearce Cemetery, Rossiter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Painter, to the Rossiter American Legion or to the charity of the donors' choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 6, 2020
