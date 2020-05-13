Geneva Marilla (Buhite) Knarr, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, while a resident of the Stoneridge Towne Center in Myerstown, PA.
Geneva was born on August 24, 1922, to the late Harry and Twila (Zufall) Buhite in Winslow Twp. She attended school in the Reynoldsville area and was a graduate of the DuBois Business College. On June 15, 1946, Geneva married Ralph R. Knarr in Sykesville, PA; he preceded her in passing on August 1, 2002. Geneva and Ralph had two sons, Russell (Gertrude) Knarr, and Kermit Knarr; both sons preceded her passing.
She was a member of the Paradise United Church of Christ. Geneva was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed baking and cooking for her family.
She is survived by four grandchildren: Russ (Kristen) Knarr of DuBois, PA; Paula (John) Schaffer of Greencastle, PA; Laura (Scott) Dzadovsky of Pittsburgh, PA; Lisa (Anthony) Allwein of Palmyra, PA; ten great grandchildren: Nathan, Kenneth, Jimmy, Anna, Paul, Austin, Haley, Julie, Natalie, Andrew; and one daughter-in-law; Debbie Daugherty.
In addition to her parents, husband, and sons, Geneva is preceded in passing by ten siblings.
All services will be held privately. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bruce Ward. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express from May 13 to May 14, 2020.