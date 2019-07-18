Mrs. Genevieve C. (Skunda) Morris, age 98, of DuBois, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Genevieve was the second of seven children and was the eldest daughter of Dominic and Stella (Reclite) Skunda. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Michael, Albert and Dominic Skunda, and her sister Estelle Rokoski. She is survived by her brother Joseph Skunda of DuBois, PA and sister Rosemary Brinton of Lewistown, PA.

Until his passing in 2008, Genevieve was married for 28 years to John J. Morris of DuBois. She was a devoted parent and best friend to her only child Candace J. Sycalik who also preceded her in death in 2008.

Genevieve was a genuine, loving person who spent her life trying her best to support those around her. She helped her parents raise her younger siblings and cared for her mother in her later days. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and served for a time as President of the St. Joseph's Ladies Auxiliary.

Genevieve understood the value of education and believed strongly in being self-sufficient. She attended DuBois Business College and eventually retired after 23 years as a Senior Administrative Assistant at McDowell Manufacturing in DuBois. As a single parent Genevieve raised her daughter Candace to be confident, trustworthy, and hard-working - traits Candace passed to her own children.

Genevieve is survived by her three grandsons: William S. Sycalik of Denver, CO, Gary S. Sycalik (Hillary) of Oxford, PA, and Christopher L. Sycalik (Marie) of Landenberg, PA, and her three great-grandchildren: Madison, Jared, and Michaela Sycalik.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00AM – 11:00AM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00AM from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a in the DuBois area.

