Genevieve "Genny" Henry Overheim, age 88, of DuBois, Pa., died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Christ the King Manor.
Born on March 21, 1931, in Dutch Hill, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Grace (Cowie) Bowser.
On August 27, 1952, she married Donald R. Henry. He preceded her in death on October 17, 1981. In 1994 she married William Overheim. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Genevieve retired from the Intermediate Unit 6 in Shippenville as an administrative assistant after many years of service.
She loved to play cards, especially bridge.
Genevieve is survived by four children: Linda Weis and her husband Thomas of DuBois, Pa., Daniel Henry and his wife Paula of DuBois, Pa., Brenda McGeary and her husband Stanford of Wilmington, N.C., and Donna Henry and her husband James Hyman of Norwich, Conn.; three stepchildren, Lisa Craig and her husband Rudy of Butler, Pa., Mitchell Overheim and his wife Linda of Foxburg, Pa., and Mark Overheim and his wife Fay of St. Petersburg, Pa.; eight grandchildren: Matthew and Luke Weis, Aaron Henry and his wife Katie, Adam Henry, Nikki Keffer and her husband Charly, Tessa McGeary, and Dylan and Phillip Hyman; four step grandchildren: Emily, Trista and Kurt Overheim and his wife Kari, and April Shaffer and her husband Peter; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Avery; and two step great-grandchildren; Amelia and Aiden.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Henry.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc, DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Tri County Church with Pastor Dan Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in Parker Presbyterian Cemetery, Parker, Pa.
Memorials may be placed with the DuBois Village, 282 South Eighth Street, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or the Memory Support Unit at Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA and/or for Research @www.alz.org.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 17, 2019