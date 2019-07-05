George E. Heatherdale, age 72, of Reynoldsville, PA died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 22, 1946 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late George and Martha (Platco) Heatherdale.
On November 30, 2001, he married Linda R. (Royer) Heatherdale. She preceded him in death on February 26, 2018.
George was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in the Vietnam War.
He retired from the maintenance department of Owens Brockway after 39 years of service.
He was a 1964 graduate of Brockway High School where he played both football and baseball. He was a graduate of Devry Institute in Chicago studying electrical engineering.
He was a member of the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 and was a life member of the James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a member of Allens Mills United Methodist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Most of all, he loved making memories with his family.
George is survived by a daughter, Jody Lindemuth and her husband Michael of Brockway, PA; a son, George E. Heatherdale; three stepsons, Robert "Mike" Coder of DuBois, PA, Brent P. Coder of DuBois, PA and Brian A. Coder and his wife Suzanne of Luthersburg, PA; one brother, Mark Heatherdale and his wife Patty of Brockway, PA; one granddaughter, Amanda Lindemuth; eight step-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Gerard Heatherdale and two sisters, Martha Ruth Ann Heatherdale and Joyce Lee Mayew.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots, Box 221 Clearfield, PA 16830 and/or St. Jude Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
Published in The Courier Express on July 5, 2019