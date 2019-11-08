Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Resources
More Obituaries for George Stankovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Stankovich


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Stankovich Obituary
George J. Stankovich, 68, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home.
Born August 24, 1951, in DuBois, he was the son of the late George and Ann (Colville) Stankovich.
On October 13, 1973, he married Donna (Farace) Stankovich in Reynoldsville. She survives.
George graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1970. After 37 years of employment as a laborer for Owens-Brockway, he retired in 2012. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends. George was Protestant by faith.
George is survived by two children, Jason Stankovich, DuBois, and Autumn (Shane) Yenchi, Jacksonville, FL, a sister, Betsy (Edward) Daw, Ontario, Canada, as well as nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. from the funeral chapel with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -