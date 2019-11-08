|
George J. Stankovich, 68, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home.
Born August 24, 1951, in DuBois, he was the son of the late George and Ann (Colville) Stankovich.
On October 13, 1973, he married Donna (Farace) Stankovich in Reynoldsville. She survives.
George graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1970. After 37 years of employment as a laborer for Owens-Brockway, he retired in 2012. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends. George was Protestant by faith.
George is survived by two children, Jason Stankovich, DuBois, and Autumn (Shane) Yenchi, Jacksonville, FL, a sister, Betsy (Edward) Daw, Ontario, Canada, as well as nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. from the funeral chapel with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 8, 2019