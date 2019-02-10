George T. Brosky, 87, Brockway, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was born October 29, 1931, in Clymer, PA, the son of the late Frank and Josephine (Novasat) Brosky. George was married to Yvonne M. (Coder) Brosky who survives in Brockway.
George was in the Army during the Korean Conflict and has always been very proud of his military service and more recently thankful for all the help he got from the Veterans Administration..
In addition to his wife, George is also survived by four children: George (Linda) Brosky of Falls Creek, Cyndee (Benjamin) Williams of Brockway, William (Judy) Brosky of Falls Creek and Paul (Shelly) Brosky of Brockway, 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
George was a member of the St. Tobias Church in Brockway. He was an avid BINGO player; he loved his coffee house sessions with "The Men" at J&M Auto Service Garage, but his family and work were his life. He was self-employed all his life, having been a previous restaurant and sporting goods owner and had both a trucking and a railroad tie business.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by two sons, Daniel and Thomas Brosky; a sister, Ann Carney; and four brothers: John, Frank, Robert and Joseph Brosky.
Vigil will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois.
Visitation will follow from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday from 8:30-9:20 a.m. at St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church in Brockway. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Church with Monsignor Charles Kaza as celebrant. Burial will take place in St. Tobias Cemetery were Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 10, 2019