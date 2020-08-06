George W. Whitaker III, 88, of DuBois, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.
Born June 6, 1932, he was the son of the late George W. and Helen (Patterson) Whitaker II.
On August 30, 1950, he married Irene (Bundy) Whitaker at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Sabula. She survives.
George graduated from Reynoldsville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In his working years, he was employed at the Courier Express as a printer, ran a courier service for the area hospitals, and drove for ATA. George was a member of the Treasure Lake Church where he enjoyed church fellowships. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by three children, David (Tammy) Whitaker, DuBois, Richard (Deborah) Whitaker, DuBois, and Cindy (Joe) Ehenger, Apollo, PA; eight grandchildren, Heather, Heidi, Hiliary, Dave, Drew, Erin, Ashton, and Landon, and twelve great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by both parents, a sister, Ethel Ann Mason, and two grandsons, Richard Whitaker and Derek Whitaker.
Friends and family will be received Friday, August 7th from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, August 8th from 10-11 a.m. at the Treasure Lake Church. Following Saturday's visitation, a funeral service will be held from the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Ginn, Pastor Bob Cappel, and Pastor Bob Shallenberger officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the visitations as well as the funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.