Georgianna E. Lockitski


1944 - 2020
Georgianna E. Lockitski Obituary
Georgianna E. Lockitski, age 75, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home.
Born on April 29, 1944, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Julian and Grace (Haag) Baummer.
On January 16, 1980, she married Raymond L. Lockitski. He survives.
Georgianna worked as a registered nurse at the DuBois Regional Medial Center for 40 years.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, enjoyed reading and playing the slots on her iPad. She also loved watching Jeopardy and going to the flea market.
She is survived by her step-son, Paul Lockitski of DuBois, Pa.; one brother, Julian Baummer and his wife Amy of DuBois, Pa.; and four grandchildren: Jessie and Taylor Lockitski and Madison and Aaron Nasuti.
She was preceded in death by her step-son, Randy Lockitski.
There will be no public visitation.
A private funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic Schools, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or a .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 2, 2020
