Geraldine M. "Gerri" Snyder or "Grandma Gee Gee" as she was affectionately known, age 87, of Horizon Drive, Brockway, Pa., died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her residence.
Born on August 8, 1932, in Brockway, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank W. and Anna Bea Lowther Marnati. On December 4, 1954 she was married to Ralph LaVerne Snyder and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2019.
Retired, Gerri had been employed at Brockway Glass for 25 years. She was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway, and was honored as Brockway's Woman of the Year in 2010. Gerri also was a member of the Parson-Marnati Post #95 Ladies Auxiliary, and she had many many years of dedicated service at the Brockwayville Depot.
She enjoyed crafting, gardening, baking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Robert K. "Snoop" (Dianna) Snyder and Mark (Robin) Snyder both of Brockway; a daughter, Debbie Hook of DuBois; four sisters: Margaret Buffone, Sally (Terry) Crawford and Deanna Starr all of Brockport, Pa., and Emma Lou (Ralph) Young of Florida; one brother, Donnie Marnati of Hyde, Pa., as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Reich and two brothers, Frank and Bill Marnati.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parson-Marnati Post #95 Ladies Auxiliary, 1109 Pershing Avenue, Brockway, PA 15824 or Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 1, 2019