Geraldine Y. "Jerry" Johnson, age 90, of North Third Street, DuBois, PA went to be with her Lord Jesus on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Christ the King Manor.
Born on May 26, 1929, in Cramer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Phyllis (Pierce) Nolder.
She was married to Melvin "Mel" Johnson. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2006.
Jerry retired from the Brockway Glass Company after over 30 years of service. Previous to that, she had worked for the DuBois Hospital and Cameron Manufacturing in Reynoldsville, PA.
She enjoyed helping her family, cooking and bowling. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two children: (Rich Johnson and his wife, Cheryl, and Penny Federici, both of DuBois, PA); four grandchildren: (Susanne Kessler and her husband, Cedrik, Lenny Federici and Michelle Johnson and Jeremy Johnson); three sisters: (Joyce Pinchot and her husband, Bob, of DuBois, PA, Gladys Anasti of Dauphin, PA and Delores Cattau of Collierville, TN); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by a brother (Ernie Nolder) and a sister (Edna "Louise" Zortman).
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1 p.m.–3 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor John Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery, Luthersburg, PA.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Home at Johnstown, 807 Groucher Street, Johnstown, PA 15905.
Published in The Courier Express on May 31, 2019