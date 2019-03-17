Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Germaine L. Trentini. View Sign

Germaine L. Trentini, age 90, of DuBois, PA, formerly of Penfield, PA, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on August 29, 1928, in Force, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Frances M. (Benevich) Klaiber.

She was married to Renaldo Trentini. He preceded her in death on August 7, 1963.

Germaine was a cook at DeSalves Truck Stop in Penfield and enjoyed playing Bingo and Skat.

Germaine is survived by her three daughters, Janice Maloney & her husband Marty of DuBois, PA, Linda Hedges and her husband Dave of South Carolina and Deborah Powers of Erie, PA; a son, Francis Trentini and his wife Fay of Brockport, PA; two stepchildren, Renny Trentine & his wife Nannette of California and Terry Tenetine & his wife Lynnette of Pittsburgh, PA; one sister, Mary Amoriello of Force, PA; three brothers, Gerald Klaiber of Weedville, PA, Francis "Eddie" Klaiber of Penfield, PA and Kenneth Klaiber of Harrisburg, PA; eight grandchildren: Erin Maloney and Jason & Jamie Donaldson; Dayna Hedges; Mark Anderson & Stacie Allen; and Devin Trentini & Carly Toler; 11 step grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Linda Trentini; three stepchildren, Andrea Waller, Kathleen Mazzone, and David Trentine; one step grandchild; two sisters, Patricia Bauer & Jean Marie Klaiber; and 2 brothers, Thomas & Dennis "Pete" Klaiber.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Force, PA, with Fr. Mark Mastrian as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the DuBois Village, 282 South 8th St., DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.

Funeral Home Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

