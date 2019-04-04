Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Marie (Reed) Kunselman. View Sign

Gladys Marie (Reed) Kunselman, 87, of Punxsutawney passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Mulberry Square Elder Care. Gladys was born on September 25, 1931 in Ringgold to the late James Henry and Edna Isobel (

Gladys was a loving woman full of life who was an inspiration to everyone. She enjoyed being in her kitchen and was known as an extraordinary baker where everything was made from scratch. She treasured the company of people and involved herself in a plethora of activities outside of the home. We will dearly miss her, but know we will see her once again when we walk together in heaven.

Gladys is survived by her children Robert Kunselman and wife Betty of Indiana, PA; Louise Vasbinder and husband Denny of Reynoldsville; James "Byron" Kunselman and wife Mary Lynn of Oliveburg; William "Billy" Kunselman of Punxsutawney; Greg Kunselman and wife Becky of Punxsutawney; and, her son-in-law Kenneth Burkett of San Antonio, TX. Gladys is also survived by twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Gladys was the last surviving member or her immediate family. In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Burkett; her two brothers, Wallace Reed and William Reed; and her three sisters, Isobell Clark, Jane Miller, and infant sister, Alice.

Friends will be received from 1 - 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., of Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Grange Church of God (Rt 536), officiated by Pastor Jeremy Stouffer. Memorial donations may be made in Gladys' memory to the Grange Church of God, 97 N Enterline Rd, Punxsutawney.

Gladys will be interred at the Zion Cemetery in Porter.

