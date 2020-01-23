|
Glenn A. Hartzfeld, 79, of Luthersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.
Born April 10, 1940, in Luthersburg, he was the son of the late Eugene "Jack" and Arvilla (Swartzlander) Hartzfeld.
On April 26, 1958, he married Sandra (Hepfer) in Grampian, PA. She survives.
In addition to his wife, survivors also include four sons: Brad (Jane) Hartzfeld of Valier, PA; Brent (Patti Fields) of Curwensville, PA; Bruce (Karen Frantz) of Luthersburg, PA; Bryan (Nancy) Hartzfeld of Luthersburg, PA; one daughter, Traci (Sam Richards) Hartzfeld of Luthersburg, PA.; two brothers, Howard and Llyn; two sisters, Mary (Charles) Gilbert and Rebecca (Alan) Spencer; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Robert, James, and infant George; four sisters: Viola Miknis, Betty Hartzfeld, Roberta "Bobbi" Berger and infant Helen.
There will be no public visitation and internment will be at the convenience of the family.
All memorial donations can be made to the Brady Township Fire Company.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 23, 2020