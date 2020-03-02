|
Glenn "Gus" Allen Yeager, 81, Clearfield, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born on November 8, 1938, in Clearfield, a son of the late Austin and Alta (Read) Yeager.
Gus retired from the U.S. Army Reserves where he was a member of the military police. He had also owned and operated Yeager Trucking.
He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Clearfield and a member and past exalted ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #540, Clearfield. Gus was member of the Penfield Fireman's Club and the Clearfield American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Thresa 'Tickie' R. (McGovern) Yeager, whom he wed June 7, 1958; two sons, Thomas Robin Yeager and wife Suzy of Penfield, and Shawn Allen Yeager and companion Lori Shope of Clearfield; ten grandchildren; and a foster daughter, Sandy Bell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Allen Yeager; and a brother, Lynn R. Yeager.
A memorial service will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mark S. Brower officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614; or to the .
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 2, 2020