Glenn L. Dodd, 76, Sabula, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
He was born August 15, 1944, in DuBois, the son of Hiram and Mildred (Reinard) Dodd. He married Gertrude (Sholes) Dodd, she survives in Sabula.
Glenn was a graduate of DuBois High School. He owned and ran Glenn L. Dodd Machine Shop for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family. He was a former member of the Lions Club and was involved with the Boy Scouts for many years.
Glenn leaves behind his wife, three sons, Jason (LolaMarie) Dodd of Chambersburg, Jacob (Heather) Dodd of Brookville and Jonathan (Holly) Dodd of Virginia, a brother Robert Dodd, Sr. of Sabula, and nine grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was also preceded in death by a son, Darian Dodd, four brothers, Allen, Richard, William and James Sr., and a sister, Jean.
Visiting will be held on Tuesday, December 1, from 5-7 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Due to COVID restrictions, services on Wednesday will be private. Burial will take place in Morningside Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.