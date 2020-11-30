1/1
Glenn L. Dodd
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn L. Dodd, 76, Sabula, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands Healthcare.

He was born August 15, 1944, in DuBois, the son of Hiram and Mildred (Reinard) Dodd. He married Gertrude (Sholes) Dodd, she survives in Sabula.

Glenn was a graduate of DuBois High School. He owned and ran Glenn L. Dodd Machine Shop for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family. He was a former member of the Lions Club and was involved with the Boy Scouts for many years.

Glenn leaves behind his wife, three sons, Jason (LolaMarie) Dodd of Chambersburg, Jacob (Heather) Dodd of Brookville and Jonathan (Holly) Dodd of Virginia, a brother Robert Dodd, Sr. of Sabula, and nine grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was also preceded in death by a son, Darian Dodd, four brothers, Allen, Richard, William and James Sr., and a sister, Jean.

Visiting will be held on Tuesday, December 1, from 5-7 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Due to COVID restrictions, services on Wednesday will be private. Burial will take place in Morningside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
199 West DuBois Avenue
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-4567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo Nedza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved