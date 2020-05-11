Gloria Jean (Glass) Perry, 87, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the morning hours of Sunday, May 10, 2020, while a resident at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Gloria was born on April 1, 1933, to the late Robert and Lillian (Banger) Glass in Rochester, PA. She attended and graduated from Caldwell High School in New Jersey. She married Patsy Perry on May 7, 1954, in Reynoldsville, PA, she was married to Patsy for forty-five years before his passing on November 1, 1999.
Gloria owned and operated the Gloria Perry Dance Club and shared her talent with DuBois and the surrounding areas for over fifty years. She also worked as a choreographer on the school plays for both the DuBois and Brookville high schools for many years. She was a past member of the Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville. She was also a founding member and director of The Reynoldsville Sailorettes. Dancing was Gloria's entire life. She was an all-around performer who also had a beautiful voice, which she used frequently while a member of her church choir. She also enjoyed bowling and skating and participated in both when she was able. Gloria loved all children and had a special place in her heart for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by two children, Tracy (Chris Kovalyak) Stewart, Michael (Judy) Perry Sr.; seven grandchildren: Michael (Autumn) Perry Jr., David Renwick III, Becky (Dan Marino) Morgan, Nathan (Ashley Birch) Bowser, Katie (Nic Riccione) Bowser, Lizzy Bullers, Tristen Bullers; and six great grandchildren: Legend Perry, Reign Perry, Poet Perry, Peyton Morgan, Allison Bowser, and Bradley Bowser.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in passing by one daughter, Marcia Jo Perry; and five sisters: Jane, June, Frances, Wilma, and Mary.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Marcy's School of Dance, 1074 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
