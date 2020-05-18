Gloria "Chick" Schalk
1928 - 2020
Gloria "Chick" Schalk, age 92, of DuBois, Pa., died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.
Born on March 21, 1928 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Vincenza (Alfonsa) Cicchetti.
On September 10, 1955, she married Joseph "Bud" Schalk. He preceded her in death on March 18. 2004.
Chick was a homemaker and had previously worked in the offices at Riverside Warehouse and McCrory 5 &10.
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the bereavement committee, and was active in many church affairs. She loved to play cards with her friends in the card club, loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren.
Chick is survived by a daughter, Linda A. Schalk and a son, Joseph F. Schalk, both of DuBois, Pa.; a sister, Jean Costne of DuBois, Pa.; three grandchildren: Cody, Victoria, and Nicole Schalk; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Cicchetti.
Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
The funeral mass will be live streamed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch
Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with DuBois Central Catholic, P.O. Box 567, and/or St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 118 South State St., both in DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be placed at www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
