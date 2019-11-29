Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Searer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon E. Searer


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon E. Searer Obituary
Gordon E. Searer, age 98, of DuBois, Pa., went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on September 30, 1921 in Altoona, Pa., he was the son of the late Emory A. and Rosetta A. (Campbell) Searer.
On October 5, 1942, he married Violet (Gross) Searer. She preceded him in death on August 25, 2006.
He worked as a wholesale sales representative for Pennsupreme Dairy of Harrisburg, Pa.
Gordon was a member of the Temple Baptist Church, studied the Bible and spent much time in prayer. He loved spending time with his family and loved cars and enjoyed working on them.
Gordon is survived by his daughters, Norma Gebhart and her husband Paul of Sunbury, Pa., and Connie Snyder and her husband Charles of DuBois, Pa.; one brother, Arthur Searer of N.Y.; 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers: Emory M., Edward C., Glenn O., Dale P., Donald H. and Lyle Searer; sisters: Mildred Goss, Lois Walter, Alice Ritzman, Lillian Olson, and Winifred Carlson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Monday at 12 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dauphin, Pa.
While the family appreciates flowers, they request that memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 590 Lincoln Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -