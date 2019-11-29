|
Gordon E. Searer, age 98, of DuBois, Pa., went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on September 30, 1921 in Altoona, Pa., he was the son of the late Emory A. and Rosetta A. (Campbell) Searer.
On October 5, 1942, he married Violet (Gross) Searer. She preceded him in death on August 25, 2006.
He worked as a wholesale sales representative for Pennsupreme Dairy of Harrisburg, Pa.
Gordon was a member of the Temple Baptist Church, studied the Bible and spent much time in prayer. He loved spending time with his family and loved cars and enjoyed working on them.
Gordon is survived by his daughters, Norma Gebhart and her husband Paul of Sunbury, Pa., and Connie Snyder and her husband Charles of DuBois, Pa.; one brother, Arthur Searer of N.Y.; 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers: Emory M., Edward C., Glenn O., Dale P., Donald H. and Lyle Searer; sisters: Mildred Goss, Lois Walter, Alice Ritzman, Lillian Olson, and Winifred Carlson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Monday at 12 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dauphin, Pa.
While the family appreciates flowers, they request that memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 590 Lincoln Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 29, 2019