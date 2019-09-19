|
Gordon K. Hartzfeld, 96, of Luthersburg Rockton Road, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his residence.
Born September 29, 1922, in Luthersburg, he was the son of the late Joseph H. & Isma (Reitzel) Hartzfeld. On March 12, 1946, he married Margaret (Wisniske) in DuBois. She preceded him in death on December 11, 1992.
He was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Luthersburg; serving as a consistory member and a Sunday school teacher. He was a graduate of Brady High School.
He was a veteran of WWII, serving with the Army Air Corps, 55th Fighter Squadron, 20th Fighter Group.
He was a past school board member. He was employed at Brockway Clay Plant for 14 years before becoming the owner/operator of St. Mary's Radiator Repair Shop in St. Mary's. He worked for Brady Twp. Troutville Borough Water Association and was a supervisor for Brady Twp. before retiring.
He enjoyed wood working and gardening, mainly raising tomatoes and flowers and watching baseball and football. His humming bird feeders were always full, awaiting the arrival of new birds each year.
Survivors include three daughters: Marsha Hartzfeld of DuBois, Patty Hartzfeld of Luthersburg, and Barrie (Jim) Crisp of Park City, Kansas; three sons: Gary (Sandy) Hartzfeld of DuBois, John (Sherri) Hartzfeld of DuBois and Kelly (Karen) Hartzfeld of Port Matilda; a sister Janice Conklin of Clearfield; a sister in-Law Jackie Wisniske of Blairsville; six grandsons, four granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson, as well as a great-granddaughter arriving in January of 2020; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by five brothers: Ralph, Lynn, Lyle, Bryce and Johnny, one sister May Swope, and one grandson Dustin Jacobs.
Private Services were held at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois on Wednesday, September 18th with Pastor Bob Newell officiating. Burial followed in St. Luke's UCC Cemetery in Luthersburg.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 4229 Golden Yolk Rd, Luthersburg, PA 15848.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 19, 2019