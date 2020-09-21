1/1
Grace Eileen Silvis
2020 - 2020
Grace Eileen Silvis was called to be a Guardian Angel on September 16, 2020.

Born September 8, 2020, to Sarah Marie (Shenkle) Silvis and Mathew Mickel Silvis Senior, she was the cherished little sister of Chloe McElwee and Clara Silvis. Grace made the hearts of those around her melt with her angelic face and her feisty personality. Her parents were so in love and proud of their latest diva.

Along with her parents and sisters, Grace is survived by maternal family including great-grandparent, Richard Shenkle Senior; South Korean great-grandparents, Lee Jae Yul and grandmother Pak Ok Jee; grandparents, Richard and MiA Shenkle Junior; Uncle Richard Shenkle III, many Shenkle cousins and South Korean relatives. Her surviving paternal family includes great-grandmother, Edna Silvis, grandparents, Mickel and Pamela (McDonald) Silvis, Aunt Lena Pierce, and cousins Gionna Pierce and Azaria Pierce-Gaskins with many Silvis family and McDonald family relatives.

Grace is preceded in death by her older brother, Mathew Mickel Silvis Junior, maternal great-grandmother, Nancy Eileen (Davis) Shenkle, paternal great-grandfathers, Roderick McDonald and Alvin Lee Silvis, paternal great-grandmother, Phyllis (Gustafson) McDonald, paternal great-aunt, Debbie (Lindemuth) Pierce, and cousins, Isaiah Davis and Jeremy Lefever.

Gracie, you are so loved our beautiful girl. Until we see you again...

A private visitation and service will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

A special thank you to all of the heroic individuals that put forth such tremendous effort in trying to save our baby. Words cannot express our gratitude.

Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
