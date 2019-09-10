|
Grace M. Craze, 58, passed away Sept. 7, 2019, in her West Reading residence.
Born in Lancaster, Pa., she was the daughter of the William and Joanna (Fox) Wray.
Grace was a graduate of DuBois High School.
She was a United States Navy Veteran serving for 10 years as a top secret secretary.
Grace was employed by Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She was a former West Reading Borough Council member. She loved camping and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Grace is survived by her two children, Nicole, wife of Sean Weaver, West Reading; and Brian, husband of Kelly Craze, Sinking Spring. She is also survived by her three siblings, Sheila, wife of Scott Moll, Shartlesville; Earl Wray, Hamburg; and Debbie, wife of Keith Williquette, Maryland; and five grandchildren: Airyanna, Savannah, Katelyn, Tallulah and Nora.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Berks Veterans Association, 633 Court Street Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 10, 2019