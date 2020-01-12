|
|
Grace M. Robison, 77, DuBois, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home.
Born August 23, 1942, in Digby, Nova Scotia, she was the daughter of the late Xaiver and Antoinette (Boudreau) Raymond.
Grace was a homemaker. She attended Smithtown Community Church. Grace enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family.
Grace is survived by five children, Nelson (Virginia) Robison, Reynoldsville, Robby (Crystal) Robison, Florida, Laura Wayne, DuBois, Glen (Terri) Robison, Florida, and Alison (Jim) Michaud, Florida; fifteen grandchildren; a very special grandson, who served as her caregiver for the last several years, Ian Robison; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Frances Mallett, Massachusetts, and Jean (John) Harper, Massachusetts, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing or service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 12, 2020