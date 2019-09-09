|
|
Gregory Anthony Veltri, 58, of Brockway passed away at home on August 31, 2019.
He was born in Brookville on May 20, 1961 and was the son of Victor and Johanna M. (Stricek) Veltri.
Greg was a member of St. Tobias Catholic Church, where he had served as a lector.
Mr. Veltri worked in the powdered metal industry at Brockway Pressed Metals for many years.
In his younger days he was a Volunteer Fireman with Brockway Volunteer Hose Company and also worked as a paramedic with Brockway Area Ambulance.
Hunting season was a favorite time of the year for Greg, he looked forward to his friends from out of town coming for the annual hunt.
He enjoyed spending time with his companion Sandy Fultz. She preceded him in death in 2017.
Greg enjoyed feeding and caring for his little dog as well as the neighborhood kittys, he had a soft spot for animals.
He is survived by two daughters, Brittany Veltri of Brockport and Renee Veltri of Colorado; four grandchildren, Emma, Rylan, Marley and Lucy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and girlfriend Sandy Fultz.
His ashes will be interred with his mother at St. Tobias Cemetery, Brockway.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com
Published in The Courier Express from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019