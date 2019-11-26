|
Gregory "Curly" Carroll of Cedar Hill, Texas, formerly of St. Marys, Pa., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born November 11, 1976 in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the Debra (Marshall) Carroll and the late Ronnie Carroll. On October 2, 1998 he married his best friend and soul mate, Carrie (Henry) Carroll in Reynoldsville, Pa. Curly was an over the road truck driver hauling liquid hydrogen for Air Gas, an Air Liquide Company, for 13 years. He was named Driver of the Year in 2016. The last year of his employment was spent driving team with his oldest son, Dustin, something he'd always dreamed of doing. He was a volunteer member of Crystal Fire Department since 2009, and a member of the Bavarian Fall Fest committee in St. Marys since 2011.
In addition to his wife, he's survived by a brother, Michael (Beverly) Carroll. Also survived by three children: Dustin (Emma) Carroll of St. Marys, Pa., Kaitlyn (Kenneth Sr.) Stage of Corry, Pa., and Gregory Carroll Jr. of Sykesville, Pa. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Ambrea, Zachary and Lillian Carroll of St. Marys and Kenneth Stage, Jr. of Corry, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Carroll; maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Brockway Church of God, 85 Charnisky Drive, Brockway, Pa., with Pastor David Nagele officiating. Visitation with family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service immediately following.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 26, 2019