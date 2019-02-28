Gregory Scott Conrad, 42, DuBois, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born April 9, 1976 in DuBois.
Gregory was a truck driver for 17 years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and doing construction work. He was a member of the Sykesville Eagles, Olympic Club, VFW and the Sandy Club.
He leaves behind his mother, Cynthia (Conrad) Bronk, DuBois; his fiancée, Lyndi Krach, DuBois; a sister, Nichole (Michael) McLaughlin, Brockway; an uncle, Norman "Pete" Conrad, Jr., Newport News, VA; an aunt, Brenda Conrad-Williams, DuBois; a nephew, Nathan McLaughlin of Brockway; a niece, Breeanna (Nathan) Wall, Brockport; and numerous cousins.
Gregory was preceded in death by a sister, Angel Miranda; two uncles, Samuel Timothy Conrad and Mark Conrad, Sr.; and his grandfather, Joe Loss.
Friends will be received on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. A memorial service will follow on Saturday at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.
