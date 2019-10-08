Home

Gretta S. Waite


1932 - 2019
Gretta S. Waite Obituary
Gretta S. Waite, age 87, a longtime Brockport, Pa., resident, currently a resident at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney, Pa., died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Born on Oct. 1, 1932, at Gardner Hill, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Carl F. and Elizabeth Beck Anderson. Retired, Gretta had been employed as a packer at Brockway Glass for almost 40 years. She was Protestant by faith. Gretta enjoyed bowling, gardening, yard work and her cats Harley and Harvey.
She is survived by two sons, Brian (Maribeth) Waite of Reynoldsville, Pa., Jeffrey L. Waite of Punxsutawney, Pa.; and a brother, Vincent (Jane) Anderson of DuBois, Pa.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Wales and Vivian Martin and a brother, Vernon Anderson.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will begin at 4:30 p.m. also at the funeral home, with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will be in the Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 8, 2019
