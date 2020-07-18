Guy W. DePello, 86, of DuBois, PA died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.
Born on Oct. 13, 1933, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Guy and Martha (Mehok) DePello, Jr.
He married Jane (Keyser) DePello. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2014.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.
Guy retired from Osburn Machine Shop in DuBois, PA after many years of service. Previous to that, he had worked at National Fuel Gas.
He was a member of the James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars, George G. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 and St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.
Guy is survived by one son, Daniel J. DePello of DuBois, PA; and one sister, Mary Jane Rusonis of DuBois, PA; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 5 p.m. Monday with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org.
