Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn L. Turnbull. View Sign



Born on March 10, 1942, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ronald F. and Mary Martha (Galentine) Swope.

Her husband, Irwin Turnbull, preceded her in death.

Gwen managed the Big Valley Poultry Farm in Luthersburg, PA, for many years and spent many years as a private duty caretaker.

She belonged to the Bible Fellowship Church, where she was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed her flower garden and made beautiful arrangements from her harvest. She also enjoyed puzzles, mowing the lawn and riding her four-wheeler and snow mobile. She loved children, especially her nieces and nephews.

Gwen is survived by four sisters: Annabelle Brubaker and Eileen Swope, both of Luthersburg, PA and Mary Akins and Linda Kunselman, both of DuBois, PA. She is also survived by two step children and several step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Swope and one son, James Russell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Charles M. Lee, Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences can be made to Gwendolyn L. Turnbull, age 77, of Luthersburg, PA, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.Born on March 10, 1942, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ronald F. and Mary Martha (Galentine) Swope.Her husband, Irwin Turnbull, preceded her in death.Gwen managed the Big Valley Poultry Farm in Luthersburg, PA, for many years and spent many years as a private duty caretaker.She belonged to the Bible Fellowship Church, where she was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed her flower garden and made beautiful arrangements from her harvest. She also enjoyed puzzles, mowing the lawn and riding her four-wheeler and snow mobile. She loved children, especially her nieces and nephews.Gwen is survived by four sisters: Annabelle Brubaker and Eileen Swope, both of Luthersburg, PA and Mary Akins and Linda Kunselman, both of DuBois, PA. She is also survived by two step children and several step grandchildren.She was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Swope and one son, James Russell.Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Charles M. Lee, Jr. officiating.Burial will be in St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery.Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

(814) 371-2040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close