H. Alan Senior


1936 - 2020
H. Alan Senior Obituary
H. Alan Senior, Falls Creek, Pa., passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born June 15, 1936, in Falls Creek, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter and Magdaline (Spangler) Senior.
On September 26, 1964, he married Carol (Wingert) Senior. She survives.
Alan graduated from St. Catherine's High School and went on to attend St. Francis College. Throughout his life, he was employed as a bricklayer, tank truck driver for Sunoco, for DuBois Battery, substitute mail carrier, as well as owned S + W Triumph Sales in Falls Creek. He enjoyed hunting and being with his dog, Buddy. Alan was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville.
In addition to his wife, Alan is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Senior (Don Fortney), Sevierville, Tenn., and Audrey Senior, Columbia, S.C.; a granddaughter, Emily (Alex "Gus") Bukousky; a sister, Audrey Payne; a grand-dog, Stella Bukousky; his sister and brother-in-law, Cathryn and William Lovelace; as well as his best buddies, Hank, Uncle Hank, and Bob.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, George Senior, Jeanne Breshski, Rita Barchony, and Jacqueline Doksa.
Private services were held at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. with Father William Barron as officiant. Interment was in McClure Cemetery in Big Run, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840, or to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 25, 2020
