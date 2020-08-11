H. James "Jim" McQuown, 75, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at home.
He was born in Punxsutawney on September 16, 1944 a son of the late Bernard Jerry McQuown and Myrtle Mae (Grube) McQuown.
On August 11, 1968, he married Evelyn Ryen of Rochester Mills at the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney.
Jim attended the Rossiter Calvary Methodist Church in Rossiter. He was a 1962 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and a 1966 graduate of Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
Mr. McQuown was a Phys-Ed teacher at Punxsutawney Area School District for Thirty-six years.
Jim is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Evie, as well as his three children, Luke, Amy and Beau all of Punxsutawney; two brothers, Bernard L. McQuown and wife Barbara Jo of Indiana and William McQuown and wife Kathy of Cogan Station, PA; brother in-law Allen Ryen and wife Karen; sister in-law Karen Ryen, Tammy Work, all of Rochester Mills.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister in-law Margaret Ryen and brother in-law Arlen Ryen, and Patrick Ryen.
In accordance to Jim's wishes there will no visitation or memorial service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to Camp Friendship, c/o the ARC, 36 Hoover Ave, DuBois, PA 15801, VNA Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701, Rossiter Calvary Methodist Church, 49 Smyerstown Road, Rossiter, PA 15772, or to the family.
