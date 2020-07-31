H. William "Bill" White, of Raynham, died suddenly on July 20, 2020. He was 91 years of age.??



He was born to the late Harry L. and Ruth C. (Johnson) White on June 18, 1929 in Brockway, PA. Bill graduated from Brockway area High School in 1947 and received a B.S. in Industrial Psychology from Penn State in 1951. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife Eleanor Gail (Abbott) White, whom he married in 1973.



??Bill worked in the Personnel Department of Brockway Glass for 18 years before accepting an Employee Relations position with Pfizer, Inc. in New Jersey. He had subsequent executive assignments in New York City and Massachusetts, where he retired as Vice President, Human Resources of the Deknatel Division.??



His community activities included service on the Board of Trustees of the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Massachusetts and as a member of the Board of the Family Service Association of Greater Fall River.??



He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Shepard of Canton, OH.??



He is survived by his sons David and his wife Triscia of South Kingstown, RI, Steven and his wife Deborah of Woolford, MD, Daniel and his wife Erin of Okanogan, WA and daughter Amanda of Portland, OR; his grandsons Ryan White, his wife Dianne and their daughter Noelia of Springfield, VA, Greg White and wife Anna of Brooklyn, NY, Braydon White of Okanogan, WA and granddaughter Molly Sabin, her husband Sky and their son Ronan of Wakefield, RI; and his nephews John and Jim Shepard and nieces Susan Ridgeway, Rebecca Murphy and Laura Maher.



??Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton.

