Harold F. "Pete" Dinger, 87, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born on November 11, 1932, to the late Edward Earl and Clarabelle Amelia (Williams) Dinger in Akron, OH. He attended school in the Brookville Area School District. He married Janet Maxine Lingenfelter in 1954 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville; Janet preceded him in passing on November 29, 2013.
He worked for over twenty years at Haugh's Dairy in Brookville before spending a few years at V. T. Smith Dairy in DuBois. After the dairy farms he worked a series of jobs before beginning work at R and D Furniture Store which later became Galbraith's Furniture Store where he eventually retired from in 1994. He also spent time working with his wife who ran the kitchen and dining room at Pinecrest County Club. After his retirement he worked part time at the McKinney Funeral Home until 2015.
During most of his working life he owned and operated Dinger Dogs on Main Street in Brookville for over forty years. Apart from hot dogs, Pete would make many other things for his friends and community including pies and cakes. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing as well. He had a well-known "green thumb" and enjoyed the greenhouse where he gardened, especially flowers. He loved spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren. Pete was very well liked by friends and family alike; his passing will be felt by his entire community and he will be dearly missed.
Pete is survived by two sons, Timothy (Claire) Dinger, Thomas (Jessica) Dinger; two brothers, Richard (Norma) Dinger, James "Jim" Dinger; two sisters, Leona (Forrest) Thompson, Donna (Ronnie) Snippert; and seven grandchildren: Sarah, Maggie, Peter, Sean, Emily, Scott, and Charlie.
In addition to his parents and wife, Pete was preceded in passing by three sisters, Ruth Thompson, Patricia Vogel, and Marge Hetrick.
A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. The broadcast will start on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2:45pm. The service will be officiated by Pastor Ben Austin of the Grace Lutheran Church. Interment will take place at St. John's (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville Grace Lutheran Church. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/29044 into your web browser.
Published in The Courier Express from May 9 to May 10, 2020.