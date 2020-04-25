|
Harold F. "Herk" Portzer, 90, formerly of DuBois, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Christ the King Manor. He was born May 16, 1929, in DuBois, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Johnston) Portzer.
He graduated from DAHS class of 1947. In 1950, Harold Joined the US Army and was in during the Korean Conflict until 1953. Later he attended DuBois Business College. He later was owner of Portzer Incorporated and owned a car repair and sales for many years.
Harold leaves behind a daughter, Mary Lynn Portzer of DuBois, his former wife, Angeline Portzer of DuBois and a special friend of many years, Mary Lou Snyder of DuBois, eight nieces and nephews and eleven great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harold was also preceded in death by four sisters, Viola Gibson, Inez Thomas, Marian Richmond and Donna Smith.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery. Family suggests contributions to . Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
