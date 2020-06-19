Harold Grant Shaffer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Grant Shaffer, 85, of DuBois, PA, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020, at Christ the King Manor. He was born in Brookville on April 24, 1935, to the late Perry D. and Alice (Spare) Shaffer. He married his wife of 63 years, Patricia O'Donnell on February 23, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville; she survives him. He is also survived by one son, Bryon (Missy) Shaffer of Treasure Lake; and two grandchildren; Carson and Landon. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in passing by one brother; Russell; and three sisters; Minerva, Dorothy, and Mary. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked at Riverside Market until he retired. Then he worked part time at the YMCA. He loved hunting turkey and deer. He attended church at Bethany Covenant for fifty-five years then the Gospel Center for ten years. At Harold's request, there will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved