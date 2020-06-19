Harold Grant Shaffer, 85, of DuBois, PA, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020, at Christ the King Manor. He was born in Brookville on April 24, 1935, to the late Perry D. and Alice (Spare) Shaffer. He married his wife of 63 years, Patricia O'Donnell on February 23, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville; she survives him. He is also survived by one son, Bryon (Missy) Shaffer of Treasure Lake; and two grandchildren; Carson and Landon. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in passing by one brother; Russell; and three sisters; Minerva, Dorothy, and Mary. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked at Riverside Market until he retired. Then he worked part time at the YMCA. He loved hunting turkey and deer. He attended church at Bethany Covenant for fifty-five years then the Gospel Center for ten years. At Harold's request, there will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 19, 2020.