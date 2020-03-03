|
Harold K. "Bud" Hannah, age 75, of DuBois, Pa., died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on September 26, 1944, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Harold C. and M. Lorraine "Toots" (Delp) Hannah.
Bud was the owner and operator of Pace Precision Products, Inc. in DuBois, Pa., for many years.
He was a member of Tri County Church, downtown campus, enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar, and spending time at his lake house in Ohio.
Bud is survived by one brother, Raymond L. Hannah and his wife Dee of Reynoldsville, Pa.; two nieces, Tracy Pruzinsky and Kathy Kenawell; and close family friend, Bernie Collins and his wife Karen of DuBois, Pa.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 1–3 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held from the funeral home on Wednesday at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bevan Bish officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 3, 2020