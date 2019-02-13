Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harold N. Leach, 92, of DuBois, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.Harold was born January 26, 1927, in DuBois, and was the son of Norman and Gertrude (Catchpole) Leach.He attended school in Reynoldsville. Harold was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Harold was first employed as a milkman at V.T. Smith Dairy prior to entering the Army. Following his military service, he returned to work at the dairy. Harold was the last surviving person that delivered milk from this dairy. In 1953, he began his own excavating/contracting business and retired in 2009 due to health issues. Harold was a very proud member of the DuBois Rotary Club for 63 years, of which 53 years were perfect attendance. He was also a lifetime member of the Oklahoma Fire Department and the American Legion Post 17. Harold enjoyed golfing, hunting, religious and country music, animals, and especially loved spending time with family and friends.Harold is survived by his daughter, Elaine Knarr of DuBois, his two grandsons, Brian D. Knarr of Erie, PA and Bradley S. Knarr of DuBois, two sisters, Norma Nelson of Reynoldsville, PA and Alma Zorger of Grampian, PA, a sister-in-law, Patricia Leach of Reynoldsville, PA, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by an infant son, a brother, Dale Leach, and a sister, Irene Leach.Family and friends will be received Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., 1312 Chestnut Ave., DuBois. There will be a time of viewing on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral chapel with Pastor Corben Russell officiating. A brief service by the DuBois Rotary Club will be held at that time. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Honor Guard. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery (West Liberty Cemetery) in DuBois.Memorials may be made to the DuBois Rotary Club, P.O. Box 71, DuBois, the Oklahoma Fire Department, 1257 Chestnut Avenue, DuBois, or the DuBois Nursing Home, 212 S. Eighth St., DuBois.

