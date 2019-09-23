|
|
Harry Alan McGranor, age 79, of Erie, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in Brookville, PA on January 25, 1940, son of the late John and Martha (Fuller) McGranor.
Harry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. Subsequent to his military service he was employed with Perry Plastics for nearly 30 years.
Harry enjoyed working with computers and electronics with his son Joe, traveling on numerous vacations with his daughter Lisa, and was an avid Black-Friday shopper with his grandson Nick. He was also extremely active in fostering and rescuing dogs with his long-time love Addie; together they affectionately fostered more than fifty canines of various breeds. They were particularly passionate advocates in finding homes for retired racing Greyhounds. Some of Harry's other favorite pastimes included pitching horseshoes along with his late brother, Paul, and enjoying baseball as a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Harry was preceded in death by one sister, Betty; and seven brothers, Robert, John, Ken, Russell, Roy, Paul, and Glen.
Survivors include his beloved companion of 42 years, Addie Wunz; three children, Joseph, Lisa (Donald), and Bridget; three brothers, Jim (Pat), Howard (Jerry) and Tom (Denise); two grandchildren, Nicholas and Kayla (Patrick); two great-grandchildren, William and Collins; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Interment with military honors will take place at Emerickville Methodist Church Cemetery, 3301 Fuller Road, Brookville, PA 15825 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the funeral home.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 23, 2019