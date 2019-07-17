Harry E. Hilliard, age 88, of Falls Creek, PA, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home.

Born on January 26, 1931 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late David and Florence (Hinderlider) Hilliard.

On September 22, 1956, he married Betty L. (Burkhouse) Hilliard. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2018.

Harry was printing press operator for many years. He worked at Gray Printing for the majority of his career and then Commercial Job Printing until his retirement.

He enjoyed gardening, tinkering around the house and most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by a daughter, Karen Shaffer of Falls Creek, PA; grandsons, Eric Hilliard and his wife Bridgette of DuBois, PA and Aaron Shaffer and his fiancée Andrea of Brockway, PA; great-grandchildren: Justin & Erica Hilliard, Riley & Katlynn Shaffer, Taylor Raybuck and Connor & Tatum Cubbon.

In addition to his wife and parents, Harry was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Tessa Hilliard; two sisters, Anna May Schaffner and Delores Shindledecker; and one brother, James Hilliard.

There will be a private visitation and service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, with Pastor David Nagele officiating.

Burial will be in the Smith Cemetery in Hormtown.

Memorials may be made to a .

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com. Published in The Courier Express on July 17, 2019