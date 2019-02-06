Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harry J. "Buzz" Brunory, 88, of McKeesport, passed away February 4, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport Hospital.

He was born October 19, 1930, in Blythedale and was the son of the late Harry J. and Bessie Martinelli Brunory.

Buzz worked as a district manager for The American Chicle Company. He was a volunteer in The Kane Regional Chapel for over 30 years. Buzz was one of the funniest and nicest people you would ever meet, and he loved garlic, Perry Como and playing the trumpet, but most of all he loved having his family gathered together.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene K. (Karas) Brunory; daughters, Rev. Karen (Rev. Robert) Trask of Brockway, PA and Jan Brunory of Lewes, DE; grandson, Michael (Samantha) Sirianni of Lancaster; granddaughter, Dayna (Matthew) Sabbath of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Maisie, Harry and Dessa; sisters, Sara Allen and Irene Knox; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Micah Grace.

Friends are welcome from Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, (412) 672-6322 Troy J. Gilbert, Director. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Dale DiSanto, officiating. Interment will follow at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, McKeesport.

1638 Lincoln Way

White Oak , PA 15131

