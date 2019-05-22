Harry M. Waseleski, 61, DuBois, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Jefferson Manor Health Center.
Born September 21, 1957, he was the son of the late Stanley J. and Betty M. (Smith) Waseleski.
Harry graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1975. He was a laborer at a stone quarry. Harry was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Harry was a veteran reservist of the U.S. Army.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Carly Waseleski, his siblings, Edward (Robin) Waseleski, West Virginia, Stanley (Lori) Waseleski, Brockway, Betty (Ed) Venesky, Brookville, Alice (Barry) DeSalve, DuBois, Tracey (Bill) Conway, Maryland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Mary L. Mahaffey.
All services were private and held at the convenience of Harry's family. Arrangements were under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
A special thank you to Sam and Lois, Elk County Hospital, and Jefferson Manor.
Memorial donations may be made to Jefferson Manor, 417 PA-28, Brookville, PA 15825.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on May 22, 2019