Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was the last surviving child of Elmer Ford and Martha (Shoemaker) Wilson and was



born in East Brady in 1916. He was married to Genevie (Stewart) Wilson in 1940.



He was employed by Columbia Pipeline Group for 25 years. As a member of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, he served in many areas. In the past he was involved with the Grange and 4-H.



Ernie enjoyed hunting in Pennsylvania or Montana, fishing, traveling which often included friends or family, and camping where he roasted the perfect marshmallows. He also enjoyed hiking which included hunting ginseng, gardening, pitching horseshoes, and being loved by family.



He is survived by five children, Ruth Ann Hinton and husband Donald, Penn Run; Linda Blakely and husband Bob, Indiana; Janet Wilson, Clymer; Ernie Wilson and wife Terri, New Bethlehem; and Harold Wilson and wife Vicki, Indiana. He has 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 21 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2000, and the following siblings, Beatrice McDonald, Edgar, George, Lois Huggler, James, Lauretta Benton, Philip, and Priscilla Chupinsky.



Friends were received on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana and a funeral service was held on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Interment was made in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Squirrel Hill Cemetery Assoc. 1250 Stewart Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248.



www.bowserminich.com Harvey E. "Ernie" Wilson, 102, of Indiana went to be with our Lord on February 18, 2019 after a brief illness.He was the last surviving child of Elmer Ford and Martha (Shoemaker) Wilson and wasborn in East Brady in 1916. He was married to Genevie (Stewart) Wilson in 1940.He was employed by Columbia Pipeline Group for 25 years. As a member of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, he served in many areas. In the past he was involved with the Grange and 4-H.Ernie enjoyed hunting in Pennsylvania or Montana, fishing, traveling which often included friends or family, and camping where he roasted the perfect marshmallows. He also enjoyed hiking which included hunting ginseng, gardening, pitching horseshoes, and being loved by family.He is survived by five children, Ruth Ann Hinton and husband Donald, Penn Run; Linda Blakely and husband Bob, Indiana; Janet Wilson, Clymer; Ernie Wilson and wife Terri, New Bethlehem; and Harold Wilson and wife Vicki, Indiana. He has 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 21 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2000, and the following siblings, Beatrice McDonald, Edgar, George, Lois Huggler, James, Lauretta Benton, Philip, and Priscilla Chupinsky.Friends were received on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana and a funeral service was held on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Interment was made in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem.Memorial contributions may be made to the Squirrel Hill Cemetery Assoc. 1250 Stewart Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248. Funeral Home BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME

500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH

Indiana , PA 15701-2343

(724) 349-3100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close