Harvey E. "Ernie" Wilson, 102, of Indiana went to be with our Lord on February 18, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was the last surviving child of Elmer Ford and Martha (Shoemaker) Wilson and was
born in East Brady in 1916. He was married to Genevie (Stewart) Wilson in 1940.
He was employed by Columbia Pipeline Group for 25 years. As a member of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, he served in many areas. In the past he was involved with the Grange and 4-H.
Ernie enjoyed hunting in Pennsylvania or Montana, fishing, traveling which often included friends or family, and camping where he roasted the perfect marshmallows. He also enjoyed hiking which included hunting ginseng, gardening, pitching horseshoes, and being loved by family.
He is survived by five children, Ruth Ann Hinton and husband Donald, Penn Run; Linda Blakely and husband Bob, Indiana; Janet Wilson, Clymer; Ernie Wilson and wife Terri, New Bethlehem; and Harold Wilson and wife Vicki, Indiana. He has 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 21 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2000, and the following siblings, Beatrice McDonald, Edgar, George, Lois Huggler, James, Lauretta Benton, Philip, and Priscilla Chupinsky.
Friends were received on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana and a funeral service was held on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Interment was made in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Squirrel Hill Cemetery Assoc. 1250 Stewart Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 26, 2019