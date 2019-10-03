|
Harvey J. Kutz, 60, of Dillsburg, Pa., passed away at home, surrounded by his wife and children, on Oct. 1, 2019, after a brief battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.
He was born in Brookville, Pa., on May 4, 1959, to the late Charles Matson Kutz and Doris Minich Kutz. Prior to retiring in 2017, he worked as a teacher and principal in Middletown, West Shore, and Harrisburg school districts for 35 years. He also coached varsity football, basketball, tennis and track. Harvey attended Brookville High School, class of '77 and received his undergraduate degree from Westminster College, class of '81.
Growing up in western Pennsylvania, he was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, Go Steelers! He loved to hunt with his bird dogs, grow vegetables in his garden and travel together with his wife and family. Not many people know, but he owned four black angus cows at a farm in State College with one of his good friends.
Harvey was a loving husband for 10 years to Jody (Ott) Kutz and a devoted father to Michael Kutz, Morgan Kutz, Sarah Kutz, Shawna Ott and Tara Ott. He is survived by brother, John Kutz and his wife, Kathy Kutz, and their three children, Allison, Maggie and Tim; his brother, Bill Kutz and his wife, Linda Kutz, and their two children, Katie and Max.
Friends may call on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church located at 450 Chestnut Grove Road, Dillsburg, PA 17019. Services will follow from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church. Checks can be mailed to: 450 Chestnut Grove Road, Dillsburg, PA 17019, ATTN: Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church or the Glioblastoma Foundation at https://glioblastomafoundation.org/.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 3, 2019