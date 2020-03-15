|
Heidi J. Rowe Smith, age 53, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born on March 13, 1967, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William L. "Bill" and Junilla (Boyer) Rowe.
On October 4, 2001, she married Daniel Smith. He survives and lives in DuBois.
Heidi was a 1985 graduate of the DuBois Area High School and had worked at both Walmart and K Mart in DuBois for many years.
She enjoyed doing needlepoint, taking trips to Salamanca, penny bingo, and spending time with her children.
Heidi is survived by two children, William and Danielle Smith, both of DuBois, Pa.; five siblings: Randy Rowe of Montgomery, Ala.; Wendy Buskirk and her husband Bill of Reynoldsville, Pa.; Marla Fannin and her husband Neal of DuBois, Pa.; Robin Rowe and his wife Kay of DuBois, Pa.; and Lindsey King and her husband Nick of Las Vegas, Nev.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jeny Rowe.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Greg Sands officiating.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with the .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 15, 2020