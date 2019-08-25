|
|
Heldred Mae (Marsh) Magoni, a resident of Christ the King Manor, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 94.
Heldred "Hildy" was born on June 24, 1925 in Falls Creek. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Maude (McConnell) Marsh. She graduated from Beechwoods High School in 1943. Hildy married the late Paul Smith on April 26, 1945 with whom she had three children. Heldred would later marry Julius Magoni in February of 1974, who also preceded her in passing. She worked at BF Goodrich, Jackson China, Cameron, and the Brockway Citizens Bank. She attended the DuBois Business College, and after attending cosmetology school she opened her own beauty shop in DuBois. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and square dancing.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Paul Smith, grandson, Eddie Magoni, three sisters and six brothers.
She is survived by two daughters, Marcia (Roger) Donlin of Conyers, GA, and Janice (Lou) Russell of DuBois, PA; one stepson, Gary (Mary Rita) Magoni of Indianapolis, IN; one stepdaughter, Judy (William) Scully of Erie, PA; one daughter-in-law, Kay Smith of Hazel Green, AL; nine grandchildren: Heather Nestor, Craig Nestor, Julie Young, Colin Donlin, Paul Michael Magoni, Billy Scully, Shawn Smith, Robert Nelson, Melinda Caruso; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m. with interment taking place at Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Christ the King Manor or to the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 25, 2019