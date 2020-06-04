Helen C. Rittenhouse
1939 - 2020
Helen C. Rittenhouse, age 80, of 5th Avenue, Brockway, Pa., died Tuesday June 2, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on Aug. 5, 1939, in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late Donald R. and Lois W. Donlin Rittenhouse.

Helen had been employed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. at the Defense Intelligence Agency, retiring in March of 1979. She was a member of St. Tobias Church and her whole life revolved around her church. Over the years, she was a very active member serving as a Eucharistic Minister, serving on the Respect Life Committee, the Renew Program and was a past member of the Rosary Society.

She is survived by a sister, Marilyn McKay of Georgia; three brothers: Frank (Rebecca) Rittenhouse of Brockway; Donald L. (Pam) Rittenhouse of Valley Center, California and Paul M. Rittenhouse of State College. She is also survived by an aunt, Jean Rittenhouse, also of Brockway, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Strishock, and a brother, Richard Rittenhouse.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Church, 1135 Hewitt St., Brockway, PA 15824 or Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main St., Brockway, PA 15824.

The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
