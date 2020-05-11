Helen Carol Eisman, age 81, of 3rd Avenue Brockway, PA; passed away peacefully on Mother's Day May 10, 2020, surrounded by her family at her residence.
Born on November 27, 1938, in Clearfield, PA; she was the daughter of the late James A. and Helen S. Heichel Tenon. On April 25, 1987 after reuniting after many years, she married the love of her life John Eisman and he survives.
Retired, Carol wore many hats over the years. She was the owner of Tara Aloft Hot Air Balloon where she served as the pilot. She also worked for Brocious Trucking until 1986 and was co-owner of the Peacock Gardens in Helvetia until finally retiring from Strishock Coal in 1995. Carol also was a licensed Esthetician. She was a member of the Sons of Italy Club, the Brockway Sportsmen's Club, and the Horton Twp. Sportsmen's Club. She loved to go shopping, especially for shoes, go out to dinner, travel and take trips to Aruba, reading and flying in her balloon. She also enjoyed the simple things like spending time on her patio enjoying the sun and a glass of wine with her dog Ranger. Carol was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway.
In addition to her husband she is also survived by her children Marlene (Jim) Robbins of DuBois, PA; Russell (Margaret) Eisman of Brockway; John (Dawn) Eisman Jr. of Reynoldsville and Jennifer (Ken) Boleen of Brockport; her grandchildren who called her "Maw" Kevin (Cassie) Pisoni, Spencer Robbins, J.T. Robbins, Kyle (Kalene) Boleen, Brandon Boleen, Jacob Eisman, Michael Eisman, Jordan Eisman, Rhett Eisman and Amber Eisman. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Mason, Mackenzie and Andrew.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Jackson.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at St. Tobias Church with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Once the current restrictions are lifted a Celebration of Carol's life will be announced. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at St. Tobias Church with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Once the current restrictions are lifted a Celebration of Carol's life will be announced. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in The Courier Express from May 11 to May 12, 2020.