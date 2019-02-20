Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Froesch. View Sign

Helen Froesch, 80, Benezette, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at her residence. She was born May 22, 1938, in Ridgway, PA, the daughter of the late Fred and Marie (Wonderly) Erich.

She was a graduate of Kersey High School. Helen previously owned and operated Mountain Goodies Bakery in Driftwood for five years, worked for HRI road construction for ten years, and was a bookkeeper for her son, Dennis Burke Masonry along with various other odd jobs. She loved animals, nature, and hunting for leaks.

Helen is survived by her two sons, Dennis Burke of Benezette and Shaun (Jessica) Burke of Brockway; a sister, Debbie (Bill) Black of Force; a brother, John (Judy) Erich of Kersey; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother Fred Erich and the father of her children Robert "Jim" Burke.

Helen started her life in Kersey for the first 21 years, then moved to St. Marys for five years before moving to Benezette, where she has been for the remaining 53 years of her life.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Force with Father Mark Mastrian as Celebrant.

www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.

12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy

Penfield , PA 15849

Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 20, 2019

