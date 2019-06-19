Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville 300 State St Curwensville , PA 16833 (814)-236-2872 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville 300 State St Curwensville , PA 16833 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville 300 State St Curwensville , PA 16833 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville 300 State St Curwensville , PA 16833 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church Grampian , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Jane Berger, 94, formerly of Grampian, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.

Born May 4, 1925 in Stronach, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Celnick) Pushkow. Helen had worked as a secretary most of her working life and was retired from Hepburnia Coal Co. in Grampian.

She was a member of St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian, where she was a longtime member of St. Theresa's Guild, had been the co-director of the Religious Education, was a longtime instructor for the 1st Holy Communion Class, and was dedicated to the Holy Blessed Mother. Her hobbies included flower gardening, crafting and quilting, working with stain glass, artistic painting and baking.

On June 19, 1954 at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, she wed Paul Joseph Berger who preceded her in death on July 5, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law Bobbie Berger in 2003.

Surviving are four children: John P. Berger and wife Catherine of DuBois, Thomas J. Berger of Koko, FL, Mary Ann Stephens and husband Jerry of Curwensville and Joseph E. Berger and wife Viki of Mercer.

Also surviving are twelve grandchildren: Nancy Jo Berger of Boston; Norman Berger and wife Angela of Reynoldsville; Stacey Duttry and husband Jo of DuBois; Jenna Harris and significant other Marce Mayle of East Palestine, OH; Paul Stephens and wife Kristy, Travis Stephens and wife Jamie, Jordan Stephens and Noah Stephens all of Curwensville; Anthony Berger and wife Kayce of Hermitage; Andrea Brandon and husband Sly of Denver, CO; Janeen Long and husband Adam of Tacoma, WA; and Janette Zaman and husband Seth of Mercer as well as thirteen great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian on Friday June 21, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Reverend Father Joseph Staszewski as Celebrant. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.

Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m., when the procession will depart for the church. The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Theresa Guild.

The family suggests contributions be made to St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church 306 Walnut Street Curwensville, PA 16833.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Helen Jane Berger, 94, formerly of Grampian, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.Born May 4, 1925 in Stronach, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Celnick) Pushkow. Helen had worked as a secretary most of her working life and was retired from Hepburnia Coal Co. in Grampian.She was a member of St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian, where she was a longtime member of St. Theresa's Guild, had been the co-director of the Religious Education, was a longtime instructor for the 1st Holy Communion Class, and was dedicated to the Holy Blessed Mother. Her hobbies included flower gardening, crafting and quilting, working with stain glass, artistic painting and baking.On June 19, 1954 at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, she wed Paul Joseph Berger who preceded her in death on July 5, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law Bobbie Berger in 2003.Surviving are four children: John P. Berger and wife Catherine of DuBois, Thomas J. Berger of Koko, FL, Mary Ann Stephens and husband Jerry of Curwensville and Joseph E. Berger and wife Viki of Mercer.Also surviving are twelve grandchildren: Nancy Jo Berger of Boston; Norman Berger and wife Angela of Reynoldsville; Stacey Duttry and husband Jo of DuBois; Jenna Harris and significant other Marce Mayle of East Palestine, OH; Paul Stephens and wife Kristy, Travis Stephens and wife Jamie, Jordan Stephens and Noah Stephens all of Curwensville; Anthony Berger and wife Kayce of Hermitage; Andrea Brandon and husband Sly of Denver, CO; Janeen Long and husband Adam of Tacoma, WA; and Janette Zaman and husband Seth of Mercer as well as thirteen great grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian on Friday June 21, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Reverend Father Joseph Staszewski as Celebrant. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m., when the procession will depart for the church. The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Theresa Guild.The family suggests contributions be made to St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church 306 Walnut Street Curwensville, PA 16833.The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Courier Express on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close